SC won't stop trial against Lalu over railway jobs

Yadav's plea to dismiss charges fast-tracked

Yadav's legal team argued that the CBI needed central government approval before investigating, but both Delhi High Court and Supreme Court disagreed.

The top court did ask the High Court to fast-track Yadav's plea to dismiss charges, making it clear this wouldn't sway the final verdict.

Given his age and health, Yadav doesn't have to appear in person for now.

The next big hearing is set for August 12, with lots of eyes watching due to the high-profile nature—and claims from Yadav that this is all politically motivated.