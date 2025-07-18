SC won't stop trial against Lalu over railway jobs
The Supreme Court has decided not to halt the criminal trial against Lalu Prasad Yadav, ex-Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader, over allegations that railway jobs were offered in exchange for land during his stint as Railway Minister (2004-2009).
The CBI filed the case in 2022—14 years after the alleged deals.
Yadav's plea to dismiss charges fast-tracked
Yadav's legal team argued that the CBI needed central government approval before investigating, but both Delhi High Court and Supreme Court disagreed.
The top court did ask the High Court to fast-track Yadav's plea to dismiss charges, making it clear this wouldn't sway the final verdict.
Given his age and health, Yadav doesn't have to appear in person for now.
The next big hearing is set for August 12, with lots of eyes watching due to the high-profile nature—and claims from Yadav that this is all politically motivated.