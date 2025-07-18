Lunglei wins 'Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram Award' India Jul 18, 2025

Lunglei, a town in Mizoram, just picked up the "Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram Award" at this year's Swachh Survekshan Awards.

The event, held in New Delhi by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, spotlights cities making real progress on cleanliness as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban.

Out of 78 winners across India this year, Lunglei stood out for its efforts.