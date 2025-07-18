Next Article
Lunglei wins 'Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram Award'
Lunglei, a town in Mizoram, just picked up the "Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram Award" at this year's Swachh Survekshan Awards.
The event, held in New Delhi by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, spotlights cities making real progress on cleanliness as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban.
Out of 78 winners across India this year, Lunglei stood out for its efforts.
Lunglei has won 6 cleanliness awards since 2016
This isn't Lunglei's first time in the spotlight—it's actually won six cleanliness awards since 2016.
Highlights include being named Best City in Innovation and Best Practices (NE Zone) back in 2019, plus repeated recognition as a Clean City for towns with populations between 50,000 and one lakh.
Clearly, keeping things clean is something Lunglei takes seriously!