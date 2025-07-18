Kashmir leader Mirwaiz under house arrest for 2nd Friday India Jul 18, 2025

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, head of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, says he's still under house arrest for the second Friday straight, with barricades blocking his home.

He shared, "Let me make it clear to the rulers, the memory of our martyrs cannot be regulated by them," reflecting on the situation.