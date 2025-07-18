Kashmir leader Mirwaiz under house arrest for 2nd Friday
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, head of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, says he's still under house arrest for the second Friday straight, with barricades blocking his home.
He shared, "Let me make it clear to the rulers, the memory of our martyrs cannot be regulated by them," reflecting on the situation.
Why Farooq was detained
Farooq was put under house arrest on July 11, 2025, to prevent him from leading prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid ahead of July 13 Martyrs Day—a day remembering 22 Kashmiris killed in 1931 during protests against autocratic rule.
The day used to be a public holiday until it was dropped by authorities in 2020.
Restore July 13 as public holiday: NC spokesperson
National Conference spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq called Farooq's detention "an attempt to silence a religious leader and disrespect the martyrs' legacy."
He also urged that July 13 be restored as a public holiday, calling it an important reminder of standing up to injustice in Kashmir.