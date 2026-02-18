India's 1st-ever 'Global AI Summit' is happening now
India's biggest AI event of the year is happening right now at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
Running February 16-21, 2026, the summit is bringing together over 250,000 visitors and 300+ exhibitors from more than 30 countries—all under the theme "People, Planet and Progress."
Key events to look out for
Events are spread across Bharat Mandapam. Key dates: Research Symposium, industry sessions, PM Modi's inauguration (Feb 16), with a big wrap-up.
Expect world leaders and top CEOs in attendance.
Real-world AI solutions on display
Sessions cover everything from building human talent to safe AI, fintech security, robotics, multilingual tech, and more.
You'll see real-world AI solutions—over 170 of them—making a difference in health, education, energy, agriculture, gender empowerment, and accessibility.
Major projects and opportunities in the spotlight
The summit is set to launch major projects like AI policy roadmaps for India, $1.1B in funding for startups (hello VC fund!), private-sector GPU deployments, and showcasing of homegrown Indian AI models.
It's all about putting India on the global map as an AI leader—and opening up fresh opportunities for young innovators like you.