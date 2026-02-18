India's 1st-ever 'Global AI Summit' is happening now

Sessions cover everything from building human talent to safe AI, fintech security, robotics, multilingual tech, and more. You'll see real-world AI solutions—over 170 of them—making a difference in health, education, energy, agriculture, gender empowerment, and accessibility.

Major projects and opportunities in the spotlight

The summit is set to launch major projects like AI policy roadmaps for India, $1.1B in funding for startups (hello VC fund!), private-sector GPU deployments, and showcasing of homegrown Indian AI models.

It's all about putting India on the global map as an AI leader—and opening up fresh opportunities for young innovators like you.