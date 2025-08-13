India's 79th Independence Day: Theme, contests, cultural events
India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025.
This year's theme—"Honoring Freedom, Inspiring the Future"—spotlights unity, youth power, and sustainability.
Everyone's invited to pitch ideas for PM Modi's Red Fort speech through MyGov or the NaMo app.
National contests and more
To get young people involved, there are national contests in literature, art, and even patriotic fashion.
Essay-writing contests on subjects like "Role of Women in Shaping the New India" let Indians everywhere join in.
Schools and communities will run tree-planting drives and Swachh Bharat cleanups.
Plus, Mumbai gets live performances from the Indian Navy Band on August 11, 14, and 15.
What else is happening?
The iconic flag-hoisting at Delhi's Red Fort will welcome Panchayat delegates this year.
With Independence Day falling on a Friday, expect a long weekend packed with cultural exhibitions, heritage walks, and museum visits across India—all aimed at celebrating freedom while inspiring what comes next.