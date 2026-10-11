India's CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran flags modest AI exposure rise

AI exposure isn't the same everywhere: southern states have more jobs likely to be affected than the north.

Young professionals (ages 25 to 34) are also more exposed to AI-driven changes compared to older workers.

As of 2025, India had 46.3 million workers in AI-complementary occupations (a bit less than the U.S.), showing there's real potential for new opportunities if policies help people adapt.

The authors stress that smart policy moves are key so workers can transition smoothly as technology keeps advancing.