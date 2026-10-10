India's constitutional right to peaceful protest and legal limits
India
Protesting is a constitutional right in India, but it comes with some ground rules.
The law says you can gather peacefully, but police can set limits on when and where protests happen to keep things running smoothly and maintain public order.
Indian police can break up protests
If a protest risks turning disruptive, police are allowed to break it up under applicable law.
Magistrates can also step in with special orders for up to two months if there is a real threat to safety.
If someone is arrested to prevent an offense, they must be told why and have the right to talk to a lawyer.
These protections matter, especially during protests.