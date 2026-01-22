India's e-passports: How chip tech is making travel smoother India Jan 22, 2026

India's rolling out e-passports with secure RFID chips—around one crore (as of 18 Jan 2026) issued since May 2025, now covering 10% of passport holders.

These chips store your photo and fingerprints, letting you breeze through immigration with quick, contactless checks.

The plan is for everyone to have an e-passport by June 2035.