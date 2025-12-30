India's economy is heading into a "Goldilocks moment" for 2026

Growth numbers are up, inflation is way down

GDP jumped 8.2% in Q2 FY26—higher than anyone expected—with industries and services leading the charge.

People are spending more too, with private consumption rising nearly 8%.

At the same time, inflation dropped dramatically from over 4% in January to just 0.7% by November.

The current account deficit also shrank, showing India's exports (especially in services) are holding strong despite global uncertainty.