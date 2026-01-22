India's green hydrogen dream hits a speed bump
India set out to become a green hydrogen powerhouse with its National Green Hydrogen Mission, targeting 5 million tons of production by 2030.
But reality has hit: officials say the original 2030 goal remains.
Most projects are still on paper
Many of India's planned green hydrogen projects remain at the announcement or planning stage.
The new focus is on meeting government production targets—5 million tons by 2030—and officials say exports will be important to reach bigger goals.
Big potential if roadblocks clear
India targets 5 million tons of green hydrogen production by 2030, and if supportive policies kick in and hurdles like high costs and weak infrastructure get sorted, there's huge opportunity ahead.
Globally, demand is booming too, so if India can catch up, there's huge opportunity ahead.