India's green hydrogen dream hits a speed bump

Many of India's planned green hydrogen projects remain at the announcement or planning stage. The new focus is on meeting government production targets—5 million tons by 2030—and officials say exports will be important to reach bigger goals.

Big potential if roadblocks clear

India targets 5 million tons of green hydrogen production by 2030, and if supportive policies kick in and hurdles like high costs and weak infrastructure get sorted, there's huge opportunity ahead.

Globally, demand is booming too, so if India can catch up, there's huge opportunity ahead.