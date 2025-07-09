Next Article
India's looming gastric cancer crisis
A recent study in Nature Medicine says more than 1.6 million people in India could get gastric cancer over their lifetime, making it the second hardest-hit country after China.
The main culprit is a stomach bug called H. pylori, and researchers are calling for stronger screening and treatment to help slow things down.
Gastric cancer is already the fifth biggest cause of cancer deaths worldwide, and H. pylori is behind most cases.
Even though many Indians have this infection, experts say catching infections early and treating them could prevent up to 75% of future cases—so investing in public health now could really pay off later.