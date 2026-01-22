India's next big move: Small nuclear reactors by 2033

India is pursuing the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)—compact nuclear power plants that can be built in factories and generate typically up to around 300-350 megawatts. The plan? Cut down on energy imports, seek to reduce energy-import bills, and reach a nuclear capacity of 100 GWe by 2047.

Why does this matter? SMRs are a big deal for India's energy future. Shamika Ravi from the Economic Advisory Council says they'll help shrink import bills.

The government is putting ₹20,000 crore into getting five homegrown SMRs up and running by 2033.

New laws, new players Thanks to the SHANTI Bill passed last December, private companies can now join the nuclear game—ending the old monopoly.

It also grants statutory recognition to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board to keep things in check.