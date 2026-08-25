India's non-fossil-fuel power capacity crosses 300.50GW, over 60% toward 500GW
India just hit a big milestone; its non-fossil-fuel power capacity has crossed 300.50 gigawatts, making up more than 54% of the country's total installed electricity generation capacity.
This puts India more than 60% of the way toward its ambitious goal of 500 gigawatts by 2030, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
The achievement was highlighted at the first regional roadshow for the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo (BRE Summit) 2026 in Jaipur.
Rajasthan backs wind-solar, storage, green hydrogen
Rajasthan is playing a key role by focusing on wind-solar hybrid projects, battery storage, and green hydrogen.
MNRE Joint Secretary Rajesh Kulhari called clean energy "a national mission," highlighting how states like Rajasthan are crucial.
More roadshows are planned in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to bring together industry leaders and speed up India's energy transition before the main Bharat Renewable Energy Summit in November.