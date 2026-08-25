India's non-fossil-fuel power capacity crosses 300.50GW, over 60% toward 500GW

India just hit a big milestone; its non-fossil-fuel power capacity has crossed 300.50 gigawatts, making up more than 54% of the country's total installed electricity generation capacity.

This puts India more than 60% of the way toward its ambitious goal of 500 gigawatts by 2030, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The achievement was highlighted at the first regional roadshow for the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo (BRE Summit) 2026 in Jaipur.