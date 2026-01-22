India's reservoirs are running low—here's what's happening

Most regions see a dip, except the west

Most parts of India—north, south, east, and central—have less than 80% water in their reservoirs.

That's mainly because nearly all districts got barely any rain this season (just 1.9mm instead of the usual 10.6mm).

The west is doing better thanks to extra monsoon rains; their reservoirs are over 82% full.

Experts say we shouldn't expect a big improvement soon, so smart water use really matters right now.