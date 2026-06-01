India's Statistical Business Register to get AI upgrade, Saurabh Garg
India's Statistical Business Register, the centralized database of all business entities across the country, is about to get a tech upgrade.
Soon, it will use AI and analytics to track how businesses are connected, spot where investments cluster, and help the government plan better logistics.
This was shared by statistics ministry secretary Saurabh Garg at a recent NCAER workshop.
Saurabh Garg stresses privacy and standardization
Along with the new AI tools, the SBR will have privacy protections and only share data with consent.
Garg highlighted that making all this work means getting everyone on the same page with how data is defined and organized (what he called "semantic interoperability").
As he put it, "Data is the raw material of AI," so standardizing it is key for smarter decisions across departments.