India's Statistical Business Register to get AI upgrade, Saurabh Garg

Saurabh Garg stresses privacy and standardization

Along with the new AI tools, the SBR will have privacy protections and only share data with consent.

Garg highlighted that making all this work means getting everyone on the same page with how data is defined and organized (what he called "semantic interoperability").

As he put it, "Data is the raw material of AI," so standardizing it is key for smarter decisions across departments.