India's top diplomat Parvathaneni Harish calls Jammu and Kashmir integral
India
At the latest United Nations General Assembly session, India's top diplomat Parvathaneni Harish made it clear: Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.
He called out Pakistan for what he described as "baseless" claims about the region, saying these are strictly India's internal business.
Harish rebukes Pakistan urges UNSC reform
Harish didn't hold back, accusing Pakistan of spreading "misinformed and misleading communications" at the U.N. and reminding them their claims won't change facts on the ground.
He also used the moment to call for big changes in how the U.N. Security Council works, suggesting more countries should get a seat at the table to keep things fair and relevant in today's world.