IndiGo Bengaluru-Mumbai takeoff stopped after bird strike, no injuries
India
An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai had to suddenly stop the takeoff on Saturday, June 6, 2026 after a bird hit the plane at Kempegowda International Airport.
Thankfully, everyone on board was safe and there were no injuries.
Runway cleared as IndiGo arranges alternatives
The incident caused a temporary disruption while the runway was cleared and inspected.
IndiGo reassured passengers and sorted out alternative travel plans for those affected.
Bird strikes like this are common, which is why airports focus on safety and quick responses by the crew.