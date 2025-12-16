IndiGo cancels select Pune flights till December 31
If you're flying in or out of Pune this month, heads up—IndiGo has canceled several flights between December 15 and 31, 2024, due to operational reasons.
Routes connecting Pune with Varanasi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Guwahati are affected. So if your plans include these cities, double-check your flight status.
Which flights are hit?
Flights on the Varanasi-Pune (6E 6884), Pune-Varanasi (6E 497), Bengaluru-Pune (6E 6876), Pune-Bengaluru (6E 6877), Guwahati-Pune (6E 746), and Pune-Chennai (6E 918) routes are off the board for now.
What should you do?
Pune Airport's director says they're working with IndiGo to sort refunds or alternate options for travelers.
There's a control room keeping tabs on updates—so keep an eye on IndiGo's app or website for the latest info before heading out.
This comes as several other IndiGo flights were also canceled recently due to foggy weather up north.