IndiGo cancels select Pune flights till December 31

Flights on the Varanasi-Pune (6E 6884), Pune-Varanasi (6E 497), Bengaluru-Pune (6E 6876), Pune-Bengaluru (6E 6877), Guwahati-Pune (6E 746), and Pune-Chennai (6E 918) routes are off the board for now.

What should you do?

Pune Airport's director says they're working with IndiGo to sort refunds or alternate options for travelers.

There's a control room keeping tabs on updates—so keep an eye on IndiGo's app or website for the latest info before heading out.

This comes as several other IndiGo flights were also canceled recently due to foggy weather up north.