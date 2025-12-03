IndiGo flight chaos leaves passengers stranded in Pune, Nagpur
On Tuesday, IndiGo flights at Pune and Nagpur airports faced sudden delays and cancelations, leaving hundreds of travelers stuck with little warning.
At Nagpur, passengers reported being stranded after a pilot refused to operate a flight due to duty-time limits, while many missed connections and received almost no updates from staff.
Confusion, long waits, and 0 support
Passengers described hours of waiting only to have flights canceled or repeatedly boarded and deboarded—some even got stuck in airport shuttles.
People like Neha Mulay missed multiple onward flights after a four-hour delay.
Many reported confusing announcements, no refreshments offered during the wait, and customer service lines that just rang out.
IndiGo's response: tech issues blamed
IndiGo says tech glitches, airport congestion, and operational snags caused the mess.
The airline is offering refunds or alternate bookings but is mainly telling people to check their flight status online before heading out.
Aviation authorities are monitoring the situation as it unfolds.