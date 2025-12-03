Microsoft outage delays IndiGo, SpiceJet flights at multiple airports

Flight operations were severely affected on Wednesday morning as check-in systems at several airports went down. The glitch forced airlines such as IndiGo and Air India Express to resort to manual processes, resulting in flight delays. Passengers at Varanasi airport were informed about the situation via a notice that read, "Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/ check in systems at airports are impacted."

Airline response Airlines respond to Microsoft outage SpiceJet and Akasa Air were also among the airlines affected by the outage. Neither Microsoft nor the airlines issued immediate statements regarding the incident. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) acknowledged operational snags on social media at 7:40am, saying that "some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges."

Flight cancelations IndiGo cancels 42 flights amid Microsoft outage IndiGo has canceled 42 flights from Bengaluru airport on Wednesday. A spokesperson told Mint, "We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancelations in the past few days due to various reasons, including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements." Meanwhile, Air India, in an updated post on X, said that the third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is now functioning normally.