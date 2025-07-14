Next Article
IndiGo flight returns due to onboard medical emergency
An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Hyderabad had to return to the gate early Monday morning because of a medical emergency onboard.
The plane, scheduled for a 6:05am takeoff, turned back just before departure and was able to leave again safely at 7:00am once everything was sorted.
Other recent close calls in Indian skies
This isn't the only recent close call in Indian skies.
Last month, another IndiGo flight had to land in Bengaluru due to low fuel, and there have been other cases like a passenger falling seriously ill mid-flight or an engine issue forcing a turnaround.
These incidents are reminders of how quickly airline crews need to respond when things go wrong—and why safety checks matter.