India tests hypersonic missile with extended range
India's DRDO has tested its new ET-LDHCM hypersonic cruise missile.
This homegrown missile can fly at Mach 8 (that's about 11,000km/h!) and hit targets up to 1,500km away—three times farther than BrahMos.
It runs on a scramjet engine, can carry both regular and nuclear warheads, and is built to dodge radar with low-altitude flight and mid-air maneuvers.
India joins exclusive club of hypersonic missile powers
This puts India in an exclusive club with the US, Russia, and China—countries that actually have working hypersonic missiles.
With regional tensions rising, this tech seriously boosts India's defense game and shows off some next-level engineering.
Plus, it means upgrades for other systems like BrahMos and Agni-5 are on the way.