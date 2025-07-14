Tragic accident claims 4 lives in MP's Sheopur district India Jul 14, 2025

A late-night drive turned tragic near Kalitalai village, Sheopur, when a car carrying four men crashed into a tree while trying to avoid a cow.

The accident happened around 1am as they traveled from Gwalior to Kotputli, Rajasthan.

Two died instantly; the other two passed away at the hospital.