Tragic accident claims 4 lives in MP's Sheopur district
A late-night drive turned tragic near Kalitalai village, Sheopur, when a car carrying four men crashed into a tree while trying to avoid a cow.
The accident happened around 1am as they traveled from Gwalior to Kotputli, Rajasthan.
Two died instantly; the other two passed away at the hospital.
Victims from Kotputli
The victims—Brijendra Jat (33), Hariram Yadav (60), Mukesh Yadav (28), and Hawa Singh Gurjar (25)—were all from Kotputli.
Police have reached out to their families and sent the bodies for autopsy.
Investigators have launched a further probe to understand exactly what led to the crash.