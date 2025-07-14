Kerala extends school hours, adds working Saturdays

Kerala is extending high school hours by 30 minutes a day and adding six working Saturdays for the 2025-26 year. Education Minister V Sivankutty says this follows a directive from the Kerala High Court and aims to boost learning quality, even though some groups are protesting.

Students will have 204 working days The new calendar means students will have 204 working days, with extra activities like anti-drug campaigns and support for differently-abled students.

Sivankutty believes these changes are needed to meet education standards and ensure quality education.

Some organizations worry longer hours will clash with religious classes Some Muslim organizations worry the longer hours will clash with religious classes.

Sivankutty thinks the backlash is more about politics than real concerns and points out that other states already have longer school days.