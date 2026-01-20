IndiGo says it's ready for new pilot rules—no more flight chaos? India Jan 20, 2026

IndiGo just told India's aviation regulator (DGCA) it has enough pilots to keep flights running smoothly, even after DGCA exemptions for IndiGo expire on February 10, 2026, after which it must fully comply with the FDTL provisions already in force.

The airline says it can handle over 2,200 daily flights—even with stricter limits on night shifts and longer rest times; the DGCA gave a breakdown of 2,280 captains and 2,050 first officers.