IndiGo's senior VP fired over flight time rule violations in December crisis

In December 2025, IndiGo canceled over 2,500 flights and delayed nearly 1,900 more—leaving around 300,000 travelers stranded at the worst possible time: peak wedding season. The chaos was blamed on aggressive scheduling and tech glitches, despite new safety rules meant to prevent exactly this.

What's the damage?

The financial fallout is huge—over ₹1,180 crore in financial exposure. IndiGo is paying out ₹500 crore in compensation plus vouchers and refunds to affected passengers, saying it has processed significant refunds and is working to complete pending refunds promptly.

The DGCA says IndiGo has bounced back quickly but will keep an eye on things until February.