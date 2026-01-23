Indore: 22 fall sick after drinking contaminated water
India
In Indore's Mhow area, at least 22 people have gotten sick—nine ended up in the hospital—after drinking contaminated tap water.
The number could go higher.
This isn't the first time either; just weeks earlier, a similar outbreak (reports said at least 15 deaths and several others fell ill).
Why does this matter?
Health teams are now checking thousands of residents and giving out treatment where needed.
District Collector Shivam Verma is leading the response, but it's clear these repeated water issues point to bigger problems with city infrastructure—even in places known for being "clean."
Similar incidents have been reported elsewhere in India in recent weeks. It's a wake-up call about how fragile our urban water systems really are.