Indore man runs over residents protesting short-term rentals, 1 dead
A late-night argument over short-term penthouse rentals in Indore's Sagar Township took a tragic turn late Wednesday night (March 25, 2026).
Mohit Choudhary allegedly drove his car into a group of residents protesting the rentals, leading to the death of Shampa Pathak Pandey and injuring others.
The community had been worried about safety due to frequent outsiders coming in for these stays.
Tensions had been building for days
Tensions had been building for days, even after a local councilor tried to help resolve things.
Mohit's father, Kuldeep Choudhary, was also in the car during the incident. Both have now been arrested.
The case has sparked serious questions about how short-term rentals impact neighborhood safety, with police reviewing CCTV footage and resident statements to piece together what happened.