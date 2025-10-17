Indore students forge principal's death notice to skip online exam
Two BCA students at Government Holkar Science College, Indore, tried to dodge their online exams by forging a letter about their principal Dr. Anamika Jain's "sudden demise" on October 15.
The fake notice quickly spread on social media, leaving classmates and teachers shocked—some even went to her house to pay respects before realizing it was all a hoax.
Students booked under document forgery laws
After Dr. Jain reported the incident, police booked the students under document forgery laws that could mean up to three years in jail if convicted.
Both have admitted their mistake in writing and are now suspended for 60 days while their phones and social media are being checked as part of the investigation.
The college has taken disciplinary action, and Dr. Jain is calling for stricter action against such behavior.