Indore water contamination: MP sets up probe after deadly outbreak
After a serious water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, the Madhya Pradesh government has set up a special committee to investigate.
Official numbers say seven people, including an infant, have died, but a committee of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College indicated the deaths of 15 persons could be linked to the outbreak in some manner.
Residents believe the real number is even higher—24 deaths.
What's this committee actually doing?
Led by senior state officials, the panel will look into what caused the contamination and where things went wrong—administrative, technical, and management deficiencies.
They have one month to figure it out and suggest ways to prevent something like this from happening again.
The whole situation has put a spotlight on Indore's water safety and how quickly local authorities respond when public health is at risk.