Indore water tragedy: Mayor's helpline got warning, but none listened

A major health crisis has hit the Bhagirathpura area of Indore , with as many as 11 people dying and over 200 hospitalized after consuming contaminated drinking water. The contamination was first reported on October 15 when a resident complained about well water mixing with drain water near a local temple. Despite early warnings, authorities failed to act promptly, allowing the situation to worsen. By mid-November, the contamination had worsened, with another resident complaining about "acid in the dirty water."

Health impact Contaminated water supply leads to widespread illness On December 18, residents noticed a "foul stench" in the Narmada water supply. By December 28, nearly 90% of Ward 11, including Bhagirathpura, had been afflicted by sickness. The first deaths were reported on December 29, prompting urgent action from authorities. Initial investigations found bacteria usually found in sewer water in drinking water samples. Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College said further tests are underway to identify the exact type of bacteria causing the illness.

Systemic failure Administrative delays and infrastructure challenges exacerbate crisis Municipal documents and resident accounts suggest that the disaster could have been avoided. Despite repeated complaints about water quality in Zone 4 since 2024, bureaucratic delays and unaddressed warnings left residents vulnerable to contaminated water. In 2025, Indore had a total of 266 water-related complaints citywide, with Zone 4 alone accounting for 23 formal complaints. Plans for a new water pipeline were prepared in November 2024 but the tender was floated only in July 2025.

Infrastructural issues Infrastructure challenges hinder timely repairs Bablu Parshad, water works in-charge of Bhagirathpura, called the area "an infrastructural nightmare" due to old pipelines and narrow roads. While around 60% of pipelines were repaired recently, warnings about replacing remaining lines were ignored. Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi, now suspended, admitted managing three zones was difficult alone and local staff had informed him about damaged water pipelines over a year ago.