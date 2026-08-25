INSAT-3DS images show monsoon comeback over central and eastern India

If you're in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, or the Northeast, keep your umbrellas handy; weather projections indicate these areas are likely to see rainfall activity through the first two weeks of September.

Central India might get some showers too, thanks to cloud buildup over Madhya Pradesh.

For Delhi-NCR folks, expect spotty afternoon or evening rain and the occasional thunderstorm, while parts of Northwest, West, and South India are likely to remain relatively drier for now.