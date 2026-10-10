Internet cut near Jantar Mantar as CJP demands CEC resignation
Delhi is on edge as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gears up for a big protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down and calling for changes to the updated voter rolls.
Even though police denied permission, CJP says it will go ahead.
To keep things under control, authorities have cut off internet around the protest site for 24 hours starting at 10pm on October 9 and told social media platforms to quickly take down flagged posts.
INDIA bloc seeks assembly polls cancelation
Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc (the main opposition alliance) has asked President Droupadi Murmu to cancel recent assembly elections, claiming they have "incontrovertible proof" of vote theft.
Top leaders like Rahul Gandhi met up before approaching the president.
Behind the scenes, officials are working with states to block protesters from reaching Delhi: this includes tracking potential participants and detaining some people ahead of time.