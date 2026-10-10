Internet cut near Jantar Mantar as CJP demands CEC resignation

Delhi is on edge as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gears up for a big protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar step down and calling for changes to the updated voter rolls.

Even though police denied permission, CJP says it will go ahead.

To keep things under control, authorities have cut off internet around the protest site for 24 hours starting at 10pm on October 9 and told social media platforms to quickly take down flagged posts.