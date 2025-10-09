Invest ₹22,100cr in eye care, gain ₹3.6lcr boost: Report

About 700 million people in India are living with avoidable sight loss, which holds back their income and education. Simple steps like school vision checks and easy access to reading glasses could make a huge difference, even adding 960,000 years of schooling across the country.

Report calls for more community vision screenings

The report calls for more community vision screenings, better cataract surgery results, and easier access to eye care everywhere.

These moves wouldn't just help people see better—they'd also boost fairness in healthcare and open up new opportunities for everyone.