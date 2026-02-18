Is this robodog Galgotias's own invention? No, it's a Chinese robot
Galgotias University landed in the spotlight after showing off a robotic dog called Orion at the India AI Impact Summit.
Turns out, Orion wasn't their own invention—it's actually a Chinese robot from Unitree Robotics that you can buy online for about ₹2-3 lakh.
Professor Neha Singh had introduced it as a university creation, but this was quickly fact-checked on social media.
We never claimed to have built Orion, says Galgotias
Facing criticism, Galgotias clarified, "Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we ever claimed to," and called the uproar a "propaganda campaign."
They said using global tech helps students learn AI skills.
Another gadget was also an imported product
Social media users also pointed out that another gadget—a soccer drone claimed as an original project—was actually a ready-made Striker V3 ARF from South Korea, sold for around ₹40,000.