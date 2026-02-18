Is this robodog Galgotias's own invention? No, it's a Chinese robot India Feb 18, 2026

Galgotias University landed in the spotlight after showing off a robotic dog called Orion at the India AI Impact Summit.

Turns out, Orion wasn't their own invention—it's actually a Chinese robot from Unitree Robotics that you can buy online for about ₹2-3 lakh.

Professor Neha Singh had introduced it as a university creation, but this was quickly fact-checked on social media.