ISIS-K poster sparks concern for Garos in Meghalaya

What's happening now

Police quickly took down the poster and started a case, sending it for forensic analysis. So far, no other similar posters have turned up.

Authorities are asking people not to panic or spread rumors online, and they've shared helpline numbers for anyone with info.

This comes just weeks after violence in the area that left one activist dead—Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak condemned the intimidation and urged calm, unity and faith in the government.