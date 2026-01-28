ISIS-K poster sparks concern for Garos in Meghalaya
A poster claiming to be from ISIS-K showed up near Tura Law College in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, warning the local Garo community to leave their land by 2027 or face threats.
The police removed the poster, registered a case, sent it for forensic analysis, and said it may be a deliberate attempt to create communal disharmony.
What's happening now
Police quickly took down the poster and started a case, sending it for forensic analysis. So far, no other similar posters have turned up.
Authorities are asking people not to panic or spread rumors online, and they've shared helpline numbers for anyone with info.
This comes just weeks after violence in the area that left one activist dead—Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak condemned the intimidation and urged calm, unity and faith in the government.