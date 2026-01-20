Jabalpur: 5 women killed in hit-and-run, villagers protest
Five women laborers lost their lives when a speeding, unregistered car crashed into a group working on highway railings in Barela, Jabalpur on Sunday.
The accident happened around 2pm near Ekta Chowk and left eight others injured—two of them critically.
The victims were all from Mandla district.
Protests and investigation underway
After the crash, villagers blocked the Jabalpur-Mandla Road for six hours, demanding ₹25 lakh compensation and government jobs for the families.
Officials have promised ₹10 lakh to each family.
Police have detained the car's owner but are still searching for the driver. Investigation is ongoing.