Jabalpur: 5 women killed in hit-and-run, villagers protest India Jan 20, 2026

Five women laborers lost their lives when a speeding, unregistered car crashed into a group working on highway railings in Barela, Jabalpur on Sunday.

The accident happened around 2pm near Ekta Chowk and left eight others injured—two of them critically.

The victims were all from Mandla district.