Jagannath Temple's treasure vault audit begins after 48 years

Audit will pause for religious festivals

In just six hours, the team managed to document about 80% of the movable items.

Officials from the Reserve Bank of India are overseeing the conversion of measurements and accounting procedures, while gem experts from Mumbai are identifying precious stones like diamonds and sapphires.

The process will pause for religious festivals (like Ram Navami) and pick back up on April 8.

The records will be digitized once the physical counting is completed.