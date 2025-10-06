Next Article
Jaipur: 6 ICU patients die in hospital fire
India
A tragic fire broke out in the ICU at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Jaipur on Sunday, leading to the deaths of six patients. The cause is thought to be a short circuit.
With no working fire alarms or extinguishers, families had to step up and help rescue their loved ones as chaos unfolded.
Relatives carried patients out themselves and waited nearly an hour for ambulances.
Staff managed some rescues before smoke made re-entry impossible; police couldn't get inside either due to heavy smoke.
The victims were from Sikar, Jaipur, and Bharatpur.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited soon after and has ordered a high-level investigation led by Iqbal Khan from the Medical Education Department.