Kerala: Theatre activist bitten by dog during play on stage

Incident shines light on state's stray dog crisis

The audience didn't realize what happened until organizers stepped in and rushed Radhakrishnan to the hospital.

This incident puts a spotlight on Kerala's growing stray dog crisis—over 3.6 lakh people were bitten by dogs between August 2024 and July 2025, with rabies deaths rising too.

Despite nearly ₹99 crore set aside for control efforts in the past two years, most of it hasn't been used, leaving local communities still searching for answers.