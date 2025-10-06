Kerala: Theatre activist bitten by dog during play on stage
During a Sunday night street play in Kannur, Kerala, meant to highlight the stray dog problem, things got unexpectedly real when theater activist P Radhakrishnan was bitten by a dog on stage.
The play's recorded barking sounds attracted strays nearby, and one ended up attacking Radhakrishnan mid-performance.
Incident shines light on state's stray dog crisis
The audience didn't realize what happened until organizers stepped in and rushed Radhakrishnan to the hospital.
This incident puts a spotlight on Kerala's growing stray dog crisis—over 3.6 lakh people were bitten by dogs between August 2024 and July 2025, with rabies deaths rising too.
Despite nearly ₹99 crore set aside for control efforts in the past two years, most of it hasn't been used, leaving local communities still searching for answers.