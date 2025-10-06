West Bengal: 23 dead, hundreds displaced in Mirik landslides
Darjeeling and nearby areas are facing severe landslides after nonstop heavy rain, with a red alert in place until October 6.
At least 23 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been displaced, just as the Durga Puja celebrations were underway.
Mirik has been hit especially hard.
Rescue work underway
Landslides have blocked key roads like the Siliguri-Mirik route, making rescue work tough and leaving some people still missing.
Rescue teams are working non-stop in harsh weather—using earth-moving machinery and excavators to reach stranded residents.
West Bengal's Chief Minister called the situation "grave," while PM Modi has offered condolences and promised close monitoring.
Temporary camps are set up for those displaced as the region braces for more rain.