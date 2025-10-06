West Bengal: 23 dead, hundreds displaced in Mirik landslides

Rescue work underway

Landslides have blocked key roads like the Siliguri-Mirik route, making rescue work tough and leaving some people still missing.

Rescue teams are working non-stop in harsh weather—using earth-moving machinery and excavators to reach stranded residents.

West Bengal's Chief Minister called the situation "grave," while PM Modi has offered condolences and promised close monitoring.

Temporary camps are set up for those displaced as the region braces for more rain.