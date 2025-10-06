Jaipur hospital fire: Patients died, staff ran away India Oct 06, 2025

A tragic fire broke out at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Sunday, leaving six patients dead.

Eyewitnesses say hospital staff locked the ICU gate and ran instead of helping; as a result, relatives had to rescue their patients themselves.

Families had even warned about a short circuit earlier, but their concerns weren't taken seriously.