Jaipur hospital fire: Patients died, staff ran away
A tragic fire broke out at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Sunday, leaving six patients dead.
Eyewitnesses say hospital staff locked the ICU gate and ran instead of helping; as a result, relatives had to rescue their patients themselves.
Families had even warned about a short circuit earlier, but their concerns weren't taken seriously.
Rajasthan CM calls incident 'extremely unfortunate'
Police Constable Hari Mohan stepped in by breaking the glass with a fire extinguisher to help get people out.
The hospital's fire alarms and sprinklers didn't work during the emergency, and there was only one trained firefighter and a helper present.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister called the incident "extremely unfortunate."