Jaishankar heads to US for big minerals meeting India Jan 22, 2026

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has been invited to a major gathering in Washington on February 4-5, 2026, focused on critical minerals—the stuff that powers everything from phones to electric cars.

He might catch up with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio there, building on their recent talks about trade and nuclear ties.

The invite highlights how India and the US are working closer together these days.