Jaishankar heads to US for big minerals meeting
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has been invited to a major gathering in Washington on February 4-5, 2026, focused on critical minerals—the stuff that powers everything from phones to electric cars.
He might catch up with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio there, building on their recent talks about trade and nuclear ties.
The invite highlights how India and the US are working closer together these days.
Why this meeting matters
This summit is all about sorting out messy mineral supply chains, which have gotten complicated thanks to overlapping global projects like Pax Silica and the Minerals Security Partnership (India is a member of the Minerals Security Partnership and was invited to join Pax Silica this month).
If Jaishankar goes, he'll follow Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who recently joined similar talks aimed at reducing China's grip on these essential resources.
It's a big deal for tech and industry worldwide.