Jaishankar, Taliban's Muttaqi to meet for 1st time

Talks to focus on strengthening India-Afghanistan ties

The main focus will be on strengthening India-Afghanistan ties and tackling regional issues.

The UN recently allowed Muttaqi to travel to New Delhi for these talks, even though India hasn't officially recognized the Taliban government yet.

Despite a rocky history—including the Kandahar hijacking—India has kept up humanitarian aid, especially during COVID-19, and the meeting could help clarify where things stand between the two countries now.