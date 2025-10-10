Jaishankar, Taliban's Muttaqi to meet for 1st time
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, is set to meet Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on October 10.
This will be their first face-to-face since the Taliban took control of Kabul back in 2021.
The meeting signals both the Taliban's push for international acceptance and India's willingness to keep diplomatic channels open.
Talks to focus on strengthening India-Afghanistan ties
The main focus will be on strengthening India-Afghanistan ties and tackling regional issues.
The UN recently allowed Muttaqi to travel to New Delhi for these talks, even though India hasn't officially recognized the Taliban government yet.
Despite a rocky history—including the Kandahar hijacking—India has kept up humanitarian aid, especially during COVID-19, and the meeting could help clarify where things stand between the two countries now.