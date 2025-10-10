Raipur nurse killed by boyfriend over suspicions of infidelity India Oct 10, 2025

Priyanka Das, a 23-year-old nurse in Raipur, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Durgesh Verma (21), at her rented flat near Patel Chowk on October 8-9, 2025.

Police say Verma stabbed Priyanka during an argument and then tried to make it look like a suicide by placing the knife in her hand before running away.