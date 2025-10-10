Next Article
Raipur nurse killed by boyfriend over suspicions of infidelity
India
Priyanka Das, a 23-year-old nurse in Raipur, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Durgesh Verma (21), at her rented flat near Patel Chowk on October 8-9, 2025.
Police say Verma stabbed Priyanka during an argument and then tried to make it look like a suicide by placing the knife in her hand before running away.
Verma was caught soon after by a joint team
Verma was caught soon after by a joint team from the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit and Tikrapara police.
He confessed to killing Priyanka over suspicions of infidelity that had caused repeated fights between them.
The murder weapon was recovered by police.
Verma now faces murder charges under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.