Karwa Chauth 2025: Significance, rituals, and moonrise timings

Karwa Chauth is a big day for married Hindu women, who fast from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' health and long life. This year, it's on Friday, October 10, 2025. The fast wraps up only after spotting the moon at night.

Moonrise and main puja timings Moonrise times change by city—Delhi's is at 8:13pm Mumbai at 8:55pm Kolkata at 7:42pm.

The main puja (prayer) window is from 5:57pm to 7:11pm.

Women break their fast after seeing the moon through a sieve and saying prayers for their partners.

What happens during the day? The day kicks off early with Sargi, a special pre-dawn meal from mothers-in-law, usually with nuts, fruits, and milk to keep energy up.

After that, women dress up in festive outfits, apply Mehndi, and do Solah Shringar (16 adornments).

The evening brings group prayers, with offerings like earthen pots (karwa), lamps, and sweets.