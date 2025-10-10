A police team reached the spot immediately

News agency PTI's office in Chennai receives bomb threat

By Chanshimla Varah 10:31 am Oct 10, 202510:31 am

What's the story

The Chennai office of the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) received a bomb threat on Friday morning, prompting the police to hurry there and conduct a thorough search. Officials stated that the alert was issued for the Kodambakkam office about a possible explosive. While police did not reveal the source of the threat, they verified that all essential checks were being carried out as part of the precautionary procedures.