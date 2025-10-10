Haryana DGP, others charged in IPS officer suicide case 

The Haryana Police has registered a case against top officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and Rohtak police chief Narendra Bijarnia. The case is based on an FIR lodged by the wife of the deceased officer, Y Puran Kumar. The 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was found dead with a gunshot wound at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday.

Allegations detailed Suicide note accused senior officials of caste-based discrimination Kumar's daughter discovered her father's body in the basement of their home. An eight-page suicide note was left behind by the officer, accusing senior officials of "caste-based discrimination." His wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer herself, has alleged that her husband was subjected to "caste-based slurs" and sought immediate arrest of the accused officers.

Wife's plea Systematic persecution by high-ranking officers: Amneet In her complaint, Amneet alleged that her husband was systematically persecuted by high-ranking officers. She wrote, "This is not a case of ordinary suicide but a direct result of systematic persecution of my husband." "While official narratives suggest suicide, my soul cries for justice as a wife witnessing years of systematic humiliation, harassment and persecution inflicted upon my husband," Amneet said. The officer's suicide note detailed incidents of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment he faced since 2020.

Grievances disclosed Discrimination began after this incident The suicide note mentioned that the discrimination started after a temple visit in Ambala police station in 2020. It also mentioned an incident with former Additional Chief Secretary Home Rajeev Arora, who allegedly delayed sanctioning Kumar's earned leave. "The caste-based discrimination, mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities started by Sh Manoj Yadava, the then DGP Haryana, continues against me till date by other officers of Haryana cadre," he wrote. This delay prevented him from visiting his father before his death.

Wife Document of broken spirit, says wife Amneet described the eight-page note as a "document of broken spirit," detailing the relentless actions that pushed her husband to take his life. She said, "Justice should not merely be done, but seen to be done - even for families like ours." Kumar was transferred to the Police Training College in Sunaria, Rohtak, on September 29. He was earlier posted as inspector general (Rohtak Range).