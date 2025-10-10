Next Article
Why Haryana's new definition of Aravalli hills is controversial
India
Haryana just proposed a new definition for the Aravalli hills: only those over 100 meters tall and made of billion-year-old rocks would count.
This change could leave out many smaller, younger hills in places like Gurgaon and Faridabad, stripping them of legal protection.
Environmentalists are worried this move could open the door for more real estate and mining projects, putting local nature at risk.
The Aravallis aren't just old rocks—they help keep Delhi-NCR's air cleaner, support wildlife, and prevent water shortages.
Critics say focusing only on height and age ignores what really matters: protecting these green spaces for everyone's future.