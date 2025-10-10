Next Article
28 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in Delhi
Delhi's Southeast district police just picked up 28 Bangladeshi nationals who were staying in the city without valid papers.
They'd entered India through the West Bengal border, and the detentions were announced on October 10 as part of a bigger push to address illegal residency in the capital.
235 illegal immigrants deported this year alone
Deputy Commissioner Hemant Tiwari shared that police have been stepping up checks, working with local informers, and running surprise verifications in places like slums and labor camps.
Thanks to these efforts, 235 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have already been caught and deported from Delhi in 2025.
The message is clear: the city's taking unauthorized immigration seriously.